Cory Booker comes to South Carolina to discuss issues with voters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Presidential hopeful Senator Cory Booker took questions from voters in Georgetown about key issues affecting people in rural areas Saturday.
Booker was at Bethel AME Church answering questions from dozens on key issues and talking about his hope for the future presidency.
“We’ve talked about everything today from education to rural infrastructure and hospitals. All the way to the larger issues because people in rural areas, just like urban areas are concerned about climate change and international politics.”
But beyond policy, during his speech, he criticized the current administration and focused mainly on the future of the democratic party.
For undecided voters in Georgetown, the opportunity to interact with candidates could mean all the difference in their vote In this competitive democratic primary race.
“I’m here to hear a new perspective. To see his ideas on where he’d like to see the country go," Vergie Tennison, an undecided voter who attended Booker’s event, said. I’m so disappointed as to where we are right now. Change sometimes is frightening but I think in this case, change will be good.”
And with just four months left until the south Carolina Democratic primary, Booker says he’s optimistic and sees South Carolinians as key in any race toward the white house.
But Booker isn’t the only presidential candidate in the state this weekend. Senator Kamala Harris also made campaign stops in Aiken county.
And Tom Steyer was also set to be at SC State University for their homecoming event.
