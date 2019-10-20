Chants Drop Hard-Fought Triple Overtime Contest at Georgia Southern

Carpenter was responsible for two of the Chants touchdowns. Getting his first start of the season, Carpenter led the Coastal rushing attack with 78 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown and completed 11-of-14 pass attempts for 96 yards and one score. Running back Jacqez Hairston carried the ball 15 attempts for 42 yards, while Marable finished the game with seven carries for 36 yards and the score in the second OT.