Andrews man faces DUI charges after fatal crash, troopers say

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged an Andrews man in a crash Saturday night that killed one and seriously injured a second person.
Benjamin Lockliear, 37, faces two counts of felony DUI in connection with a crash that happened at approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Cpl. Judd Jones said.
Troopers say the crash happened on Seaboard Road in Andrews when a 2014 GMC pickup driven by Lockliear struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet SUV.
The driver of the SUV was killed and the passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment, Jones said.
The identity of the driver killed in the crash has not yet been released by the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office.
