Two separate motorcycle crashes injure three people across Horry County

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were injured in two separate motorcycle crashes Friday night across Horry County.
The first crash happened in the Loris area and the driver of a motorcycle was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter after suffering serious injuries, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said that crash happened in the area of 1718 S.C. 66.
Crews responded just after 8 p.m., according to Casey. He added the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Information on the SCHP’s website lists the crash as a hit-and-run collision.
A second crash happened in front of Conway High School and involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, police said.
A post on the Conway Police Department’s website stated the two people on the motorcycle were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
