‘Shark Tank’ investor Mark Cuban reportedly donates $50k to Grand Strand domestic violence center

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dallas Mavericks majority owner and Shark Tank investor is reportedly making a large donation to a local cause.
The Family Justice System of Horry and Georgetown Counties took to Facebook Friday to announce the good news.
Kimberly Parsons, the center’s director, reached out to Cuban via email after learning of his similar philanthropic pursuits.
“It was a wonderful surprise,” said Parsons, who took over as the center’s executive director this year. “I didn’t know if I would hear back, and if I did, I wasn’t really expecting we would receive this large a sum. I just kind of took a shot in the dark.”
Cuban was investigated by the NBA in September of 2018 after claims of workplace harassment from former employees. In a signed agreement with the league, Cuban was ordered to pay a sum of $10 to various women’s leadership and domestic-violence organizations.
According to the post, the money will be used ‘toward its efforts to provide comprehensive and coordinated services to victims of domestic violence in Georgetown and Horry Counties.’
For more information about the Family Justice Center, visit www.fjcgtownhorry.org.
