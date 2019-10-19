Roofers seeing a spike in business following hurricanes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents across the Carolinas can expect to see significant rainfall Saturday afternoon and without a good roof, one minor leak could quickly turn into a homeowner’s nightmare.
While most roofs will last anywhere from 15 to 30 years, getting that roof inspected is something professionals like Tim Means with Lenox Roofing Solutions believe should be done after any major storm.
Since Hurricane Florence, roofers in Myrtle Beach have seen a drastic increase in the number of roofs they’re replacing and inspecting.
Means said just because a home is elevated to avoid potential flooding, without a good roof that home can still suffer water damage during a storm.
Homes in the Carolinas are primarily exposed to extreme summer heat, hurricane-force winds and large amounts of rainfall during tropical storms.
While roof damage is often not visible from the outside, leaks can cause the ceilings inside homes to form water stains.
Other exterior signs include tiles and shingles missing or damaged, or even granules of the shingles in the gutters and drainage system, which might mean it’s time for a replacement.
”A lot of weather events may cause damage that is not visible immediately. For instance, with hail it may take two or three years to manifest into a leak that you would discover inside your home. Even though the damage is there you may not notice it from the ground or inside the home,” said Means.
Employees with Lenox Roofing Solutions said aside from rain damage, having the right type of roof can save homeowners a significant amount of money when it comes to their heating and cooling bills.
Whether it’s a beachfront condo or an inland mobile home, residents here in Horry County know how destructive wind and rain can be.
Employees with Lenox Roofing Solutions in Myrtle Beach said most of that damage can be prevented by having the roof inspected or replaced after major storm.
Just last month, residents in North Myrtle Beach saw significant damage after a tornado touchdown during Hurricane Dorian ripped shingles and siding right off the condo.
Means said the increased frequency of catastrophic storms has definitely caused business to spike. He recommends a professional address any roofing issues.
”Be very careful if you’re going to go out and put a tarp on your roof. That is the type of thing that is better left to a professional who has the proper safety equipment. As you can imagine, after any major weather event our phone rings pretty much nonstop. We’re still replacing roofs that were damaged by storms a year ago,” said Means.
Lenox Roofing Solutions can takes less than one week to replace a roof and will usually costs $4,000 or more depending on the size of the roof.
The company does offer free inspections.
