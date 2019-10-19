Police searching for missing Charlotte toddler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 2-year-old who was reported missing on Friday evening.
Police were alerted about the fact that Abigail Aziza had last been seen outside an apartment complex off of Cedars East Court at around 7:30 p.m. The residence is located in east Charlotte near Independence Boulevard and Idlewild Road.
Aziza is described as being an African American female who has black hair with a ponytail and was last seen wearing a pink/reddish dress.
Anyone who sees or has information about Abigail Aziza is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
