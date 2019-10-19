Motorcyclist dead after losing control of bike outside Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that claimed the life of a motorcyclist overnight Saturday.
Officials say the driver was headed north on Highway 52 to John Paul Jones Road just outside Florence around 4:10 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities believe the driver lost control and wrecked the 2017 Indian bike before paramedics arrived.
The victim was transported to MUSC Florence for treatment but succumbed to injuries sustained in the wreck. SCHP says the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.
