FCSO: Man shot brother outside Timmonsville area nightclub Saturday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Deputies are still putting all the pieces together Saturday after an overnight shooting outside a Timmonsville area nightclub.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a man is recovering after being shot in the shoulder following an altercation outside a club near the intersection of Highway 76 and Honda Way.
Deputy Kirby says the incident happened around 2:00 am. Saturday, and officials believe the gunman was the victims brother.
Officials are still unsure what led to the altercation, but anticipate more information being released soon.
