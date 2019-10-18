Wilson QB breaks voting record, named Week 7 Primetime Performer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another record week for WMBF Extra Point Primetime Performer comes to a close.
Wilson quarterback Zayshaun Rice is named WMBF Extra Point’s Primetime Performer for Week 7 after collecting a record-setting 10,898 votes. Rice’s total votes broke the record originally recorded in Week 5 of the 2019 season by Tiger teammate JaKobe Quillen with 2,423 votes.
The combined Week 7 total is also the most votes collected in the history of Primetime Performer (19,396 votes).
Rice was the best player in the biggest game of Week 7. The senior QB led his team to a crucial region victory over North Myrtle Beach, racking up 383 yards of total offense and 5 touchdowns.
Receiving the silver medal for Week 7 is Dillon QB Jateil Lester with 8,379 votes. Lester’s Week 7 vote total is now the second-largest vote total in the history of Primetime Performer. West Florence running back Terry McKithen rounded out the medal stand with 119 total votes.
Primetime Performers are announced every Sunday on WMBF News at 6 p.m. with a subsequent announcement on Twitter (@wmbfnews). Voting is open through Thursday at 5 p.m., with the winner announced every Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The undefeated Wilson Tigers host the Hartsville Red Foxes Friday night at 7:30.
