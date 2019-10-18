Wanted fugitive arrested on drug charges in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A wanted fugitive was arrested on multiple drug charges following a search of a Lumberton hotel room on Wednesday.
Police responded to the Roadway Inn #2 on Jackson Court after receiving information that a wanted fugitive from Illinois was staying at the hotel, according to a news release from Lumberton police.
Jason Groves, 47, was arrested, and authorities executed a search warrant on his hotel room.
Suspected methamphetamine, Alprazolam, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were found in the room, police said.
Groves, of Evansville, Ind., was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, simple possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Groves received a $250,000 secured bond on his drug charges, and no bond in reference to the fugitive warrant.
