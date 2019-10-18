Two men fire several shots while trying to rob woman in Darlington, police say

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police are investigating after a woman said two men tried to rob her and then fired several shots while running away.
According to information from the Darlington Police Department, the victim said she was on Harper Street at 3 p.m. when two men pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
The woman told then she did not have any money, at which point the men ran away while firing several gunshots, police said.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Darlington police are asking anyone with information to call (843) 398-4026.
