Two arrested, including 13-year-old, in Robeson County double murder

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection to a double homicide in Robeson County.
The double murder happened Tuesday night on Marigold Lane between Lumberton and Fairmont. Frank Thomas, 34, and Adam Thomas, 33, were found dead inside the home. Deputies say the victims were brothers.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Deshawn Hunt, 19, and a 13-year-old juvenile are both charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Hunt is also charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are likely, the release states.
Hunt is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond for the murder charges. Hunt also has a $1,000,000 secured bond for the remaining charges. The juvenile is being held at a Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The deaths were investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
