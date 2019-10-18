Suspect Search: One accused of stealing a purse with cash, jewelry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -One victim said a suspect stole her purse and got away with quite the loot. Authorities said a second suspect was a no show to answer to charges of making and selling drugs and for stealing a credit card, then going on a shopping spree.
Horry County police are trying to find Steven Mark Brinkley
Officers responded last month to the Speedway on Holmestown Road in Myrtle Beach for a larceny complaint.
The victim said she had her purse stolen the day before from her bedroom. She claimed that Brinkley and a woman, who were at the home, were responsible.
The victim told officers that the two went into her bedroom to use the restroom while she was asleep. When they left, she said they took her purse then left the home.
A roommate woke her up and told her she saw the pair take the purse, according to the police report.
The victim said the purse had about $1,500 inside and a 24-karat gold bracelet worth $600, and the victim’s South Carolina driver’s license.
Brinkley is charged with grand larceny over $2,000.
He’s 53 years old and has a last known address of Ship Anchor Court in Surfside Beach.
Myrtle Beach Police are looking for John Samuel Evans.
In February 2018, Myrtle Beach street crimes officers began an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics stemming from a certain area of the city. That investigation resulted in Evans’ arrest.
In December of 2018, a victim claimed Evans stole her credit card and made nine different purchases at various stores.
Evans is charged with failure to appear for manufacture and distribution of cocaine base, failure to appear for distribution of methamphetamine and failure to appear for financial transaction card fraud.
He’s 48 years old with a last known address of Myrtle Beach.
