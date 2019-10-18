Science with Sean: Bouncy Eggs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Eggs are known as a fragile food, but today we are going to increase their durability with some help from vinegar.
Ingredients:
Raw Egg(s)
Vinegar
Food Coloring (optional)
Glasses
Step 1: Fill the glass with vinegar, enough that it would submerge the egg.
Step 2: Add the egg into the vinegar, and watch the acidic vinegar already start to dissolve the egg’s shell. Here’s where you can add in food coloring.
Step 3: Let the solution sit for about 24-36 hours. Protip: Vinegar smells, so keep this in a place where it will be well ventilated.
Step 4: After the time, pull your egg out of the solution, wash it off with water. Start off slowly bouncing your egg and feel the texture.
Remember, with enough pressure, it still can break so do be careful with where you are playing with it.
What’s Happening:
Vinegar is acidic, and the egg’s shell is made of calcium carbonate. This reaction causes the bubbles of carbon dioxide to form as the shell dissolves. Once the shell completely dissolves, all that is left is a thin membrane, which feels and almost acts like a bouncy ball.
