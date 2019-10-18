Science with Sean: Bouncy Eggs

Science with Sean: Bouncy Eggs
Hold your egg a couple inches off the ground and let it bounce. (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)
By Sean Bailey | October 18, 2019 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 1:50 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Eggs are known as a fragile food, but today we are going to increase their durability with some help from vinegar.

Ingredients:

Raw Egg(s)

Vinegar

Food Coloring (optional)

Glasses

Vinegar, Glasses, Eggs and Food Coloring
Vinegar, Glasses, Eggs and Food Coloring (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

Step 1: Fill the glass with vinegar, enough that it would submerge the egg.

Make sure the vinegar completely covers the egg
Make sure the vinegar completely covers the egg (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

Step 2: Add the egg into the vinegar, and watch the acidic vinegar already start to dissolve the egg’s shell. Here’s where you can add in food coloring.

Optional to give your bouncy eggs different colors
Optional to give your bouncy eggs different colors (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

Step 3: Let the solution sit for about 24-36 hours. Protip: Vinegar smells, so keep this in a place where it will be well ventilated.

Step 4: After the time, pull your egg out of the solution, wash it off with water. Start off slowly bouncing your egg and feel the texture.

WMBF Science with Sean
WMBF Science with Sean (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

Remember, with enough pressure, it still can break so do be careful with where you are playing with it.

Just because the egg is bouncier, it won't be impenetrable.
Just because the egg is bouncier, it won't be impenetrable. (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

What’s Happening:

Vinegar is acidic, and the egg’s shell is made of calcium carbonate. This reaction causes the bubbles of carbon dioxide to form as the shell dissolves. Once the shell completely dissolves, all that is left is a thin membrane, which feels and almost acts like a bouncy ball.

Hold your egg a couple inches off the ground and let it bounce.
Hold your egg a couple inches off the ground and let it bounce. (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.