Scam alert: Conway Police Department number spoofed, caller trying to get money

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police said someone is using the department’s name and spoofing its number to get people on the other end of a call to send money.
On Friday, officials with the CPD posted information on their Facebook page to warn residents about the scam.
“We would like to remind our residents that we would never call and tell someone they need to pay any type of fee, fine, or for any type of legal issue,” the post stated.
Conway police are urging the public to not give money to any agency or company over the phone without verifying the caller and their information.
Anyone with questions or in need of assistance is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790.
