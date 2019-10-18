S.C. fugitive wanted for attempted murder arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted on an attempted murder charge out of Horry County, S.C. was arrested in Wilmington on Thursday.
Jessica Williams, a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, said officers with the police department, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals arrested Anthony Micahel Gore, 30, in the 1100 block of Rankin Street.
Gore was wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon after allegedly shooting an individual who tried to intervene during a domestic dispute.
Gore is currently being held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.
