Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors uncover rotten bananas, moldy tomato, dead bugs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Rotten, slimy bananas, a moldy tomato and dead bugs were found by inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Paradise Pancake and Omelette House at 1201 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors said rotten, swollen, slimy and soft bananas were observed being stored in the reach-in cooler on the cook line. A moldy tomato was also found in the walk-in cooler by inspectors.
They found squeeze bottles of butter and containers of powdered sugar without proper labels.
Dead bugs were found around the perimeter of the walk-in freezer which was not in operation at the time of inspection. Dead bugs were also at various areas in the kitchen and wait staff area, according to the inspection report.
An inch of water and spilled milk were found by inspectors between the glass panes of the sliding door. A build-up of food debris was observed in the handle of the reach-in cooler on the cook line, the DHEC report states.
The inspection report went on to say that there was grease build-up found on the sides of the equipment on the cook line and the front of the reach-in freezer doors was observed with build-up as well.
The three-compartment sink faucet and the faucet in the mop area were leaking, according to the report.
Inspectors found a non-covered plastic container of grease being stored by the grease container by the dumpster. A grease container was also found with build-up where grease had spilled down the sides, collecting in the dirt around the container.
Inspectors also saw build-up around flood drains and build-up of grease and debris were seen around the floor near the equipment and under equipment throughout the facility.
Inspectors gave Paradise Pancake And Omelette House a 70 out of 100.
Next up is Garden City Pancake House at 2908 Highway 17 Business in Garden City.
Inspectors found employees using their bare hands while handling tortillas and sliced cheese.
They also saw cutting boards, egg bowls and utensils being rinsed with no sanitizing. Gravy, sliced meats and sliced tomatoes were observed with no date markings, according to the inspection report.
The inspectors said there was no detergent in the dispenser container at the dish machine.
Inspectors gave Garden City Pancake House an 82 out of 100.
One perfect score this week. The flawless performance goes to Carter’s Carolina BBQ at 246 Hardwick Road in Conway.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.