Report: Woman charged after guns, jewelry stolen from Myrtle Beach area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing charges in connection to a burglary at a Myrtle Beach area home, officials said.
Just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 14, police responded to a burglary call on Girvan Drive after a homeowner found his home ransacked, according to an Horry County police report.
The homeowner told police he had been out of town for about three weeks and just returned home. A friend of the homeowner checked on the home on Sept. 7 prior to Hurricane Dorian and found nothing out of place, the report states.
When the homeowner walked in the door, he found things all over the house and the backdoor was unlocked. Police said there were no signs of forced entry.
Multiple golf clubs, coins and jewelry were taken from the home, according to the report. Rifles and pistols that were stored in a safe were also stolen. Police said a prying device was used to access the safe.
According to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov, 26-year-old Stephanie Marie Holland was arrested in connection to the case.
Holland was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more and safecracking.
Online records show Holland was released on $3,000 bond Thursday.
