Person airlifted to hospital after dump truck crash in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was airlifted to the hospital after a dump truck was involved in a crash Friday morning in the Loris area.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey, the crash happened around 2604 Highway 66. As of about 8 a.m., both lanes of the highway are shut down.
A photo from the scene shows the dump truck on its side.
According to Casey, the dump truck was the only vehicle involved in the wreck. He added the person airlifted suffered serious injuries.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.