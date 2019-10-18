Partially paralyzed kitten gets a wheelchair

EVENDALE/BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Benji the partially paralyzed kitten has a new way to get around.
The folks at Cincinnati Cats posted pictures and video to Facebook on Thursday of Benji trying out his new wheels.
The six-week-old kitten was spotted a few weeks ago, dragging himself down Kemper Road in Forest Park.
He ended up in the care of Cincinnati Cats rescue.
Benji is unable to use his back legs so the rescuers were trying homemade inventions to help him get around.
Great American Pet Park donated Benji’s new wheelchair.
In their Facebook post, Cincinnati Cats also thanks the team at Evendale Blue Ash Hospital for doing so much to help the kitten.
Rescuers say one of Benji’s caregivers at the Evendale Blue Ash Pet Hospital plans to adopt him. They said that happens often with special needs cats.
