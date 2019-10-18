No foul play suspected after body found in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities say no foul play is suspected after a body was found last weekend in Robeson County.
On Oct. 12, deputies responded to the 400 block of S. 5th Street and found a body in a wooded area behind Cedar Plaza, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The body has been identified by the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office as Stephen Michale Johnson, 54, of St. Pauls.
The investigation determined there was no evidence of a homicide, the release states.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.