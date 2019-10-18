New Clemson University park provides on-campus grave site for Alumni

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Clemson University has announced plans to develop an Alumni Park on campus with a designated area where eligible alumni can be laid to rest.
Once completed, the 5.8 million-dollar, 5.5-acre park will have an entry plaza, and overlook plaza, bike paths, a number of benches, and designated areas for studying and reflection. The Niche Garden will act as the grave site, giving alumni the opportunity to spend eternity on Clemson’s campus.
“For very many years alumni have been looking for a place ... a final resting place on Clemson’s campus,” says Amy Carter, the Associate Director of Alumni Giving, “So with the approval from the board of trustees there was a partnership between the master planning office and the office of development to find an area on campus where this might be possible.”
The Alumni park will be centered around the Lightsey Bridge on the corner of Cherry Rd. and McMillan Rd; adjacent to the Hendrix Center. Currently, the wooded area is dominated by trees, underbrush, and a small creek that runs under the bridge. Referred to as a “hidden gem,” the university wants to make the Lightsey Bridge location another hot-spot for students, parents, and alumni.
“As we have been talking about the alumni park concept, we have been involving alumni and students along this entire process,” says Carter, “We want alumni and students to come to this spot to feel comfortable in this spot to enjoy this spot.”
Currently, the concept is in the very early development stages. The university is preparing to begin the preliminary fundraising process. According to university officials, the plan is to raise 4.5 of the total 5.8 million dollars first. Once that money is in hand, they will look towards raising the additional 1.3 million for the Niche Garden.
The university has not finalized the policy and procedures for what makes and alumni eligible for a plot in the niche garden, nor have they announced a timeline for completion.
