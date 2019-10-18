Man wanted for attempted murder in Horry County arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMBF/WECT) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Horry County was arrested in Wilmington on Thursday.
According to Jessica Williams, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, authorities arrested 30-year-old Anthony Michael Gore in the 1100 block of Rankin Street.
Gore was wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon after allegedly shooting an individual who tried to intervene during a domestic dispute, Williams said.
Gore, who is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina, is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF/WECT. All rights reserved.