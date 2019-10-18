Little River man arrested on child pornography charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River man was arrested Thursday in connection to a child pornography investigation.
According to a news release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, Mark Avery Pierce, 47, of Little River, is charged with ten counts of third-degree criminal exploitation of a minor.
Pierce faces up to ten years in prison on each count.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Pierce, the release states. Authorities say Pierce possessed multiple files of child pornography.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
