Florence County deputies deliver supplies to children in need

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies distributed school supplies, toiletries and clothes to children in need at Hannah Pamplico Elementary School Friday morning.
The special delivery was made possible after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office received a $3,000 grant from Target.
“When students are lacking sometimes food, clothing, the basics it certainly affects performance and we certainly want our students to perform at the highest and be there to foster and be there anyway that we can,” said Mona Lisa Andrews, FCSD2 board member.
