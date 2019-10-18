FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nestor forms with 60 mph winds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico has become Tropical Storm Nestor.
Satellite imagery and ship and buoy data indicate that the circulation of the low pressure system has become better defined, and the disturbance is now Tropical Storm Nestor. At 1:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Nestor was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 89.5 West. Nestor is moving toward the northeast near 22 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast by early Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Nestor will approach the northern Gulf Coast later today and tonight and move inland across portions of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday.
Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected later today, with weakening forecast after Nestor moves inland. Nestor is expected to lose tropical characteristics on Saturday, but still bring strong winds and heavy rain to portions of the Carolinas.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles, mainly to the northeast and east of the center.
RAINFALL IMPACTS
Light rain will gradually overspread the region on Saturday afternoon. The rain will gradually become steadier and heavier at times by Saturday evening and Saturday night. The heaviest rain will move through the region after sunset Saturday through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. The rain will quickly end Sunday morning. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely across most of the region with local amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. With the recent dry weather, no significant flooding is expected, but periods of heavy rain may lead to minor street flooding and flooding of low lying areas Saturday night through Sunday morning. No river flooding is expected.
WIND
No damaging winds are expected anywhere across the region. The developing storm is not forecast to become very strong and will weaken quickly after landfall on the northern Florida coast. Breezy conditions are likely to develop late Saturday evening and Saturday night when wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible. A few gusts to above 40 mph will be possible right on the beaches. The onshore winds will cause very dangerous boating conditions and some minor beach erosion may develop.
TORNADO THREAT
As the weakening system passes through the Carolinas late Saturday and early Sunday, rain bands moving on shore off of the Atlantic may produce isolated, brief tornadoes. The tornado potential is very uncertain at this time, but is always a risk with any tropical system. The time frame for any tornado risk would likely arrive from near sunset Saturday through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Any storm or cell that blows onshore would try to rotate on the east side of that low pressure system.
