FIRST ALERT: Nestor to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, small tornado threat Saturday night

Nestor currently has sustained winds of 60 mph. After making landfall in the Florida panhandle, Nestor will begin to weaken and unravel as it passes through the eastern Carolinas. While widespread damaging winds are next expected, winds will be gusty at times Saturday night. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible across much of the area late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Some of the latest forecast models have hinted at the possibility of isolated wind gusts to 60 mph along the Grand Strand very late Saturday night. These gusts would likely be associated with strong thunderstorms and could result in isolated reports of power outages and downed trees. This high wind potential is something we will continue to monitor as whats left of Nestor gets closer to the region. High Wind Advisories or High Wind Warnings may be issued for parts of the region if the risk of strong winds increases. The strongest winds would arrive between 11:00 PM Saturday night and 5:00 AM Sunday morning.