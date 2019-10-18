FIRST ALERT: Nestor to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, small tornado threat Saturday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Nestor in the Gulf of Mexico will rapidly move through the Carolinas Saturday night with a risk of gusty winds, heavy rain and a small risk of tornadoes.
Satellite imagery and ship and buoy data indicate that the circulation of the low pressure system has become better defined, and the disturbance is now Tropical Storm Nestor. At 1:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Nestor was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 89.5 West. Nestor is moving toward the northeast near 22 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast by early Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Nestor will approach the northern Gulf Coast later today and tonight and move inland across portions of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday.
Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected later today, with weakening forecast after Nestor moves inland. Nestor is expected to lose tropical characteristics on Saturday, but still bring strong winds and heavy rain to portions of the Carolinas.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles, mainly to the northeast and east of the center.
RAINFALL IMPACTS
Light rain will gradually overspread the region starting after midday Saturday. The rain will gradually become steadier and heavier at times by Saturday evening. The heaviest rain will move through the region between 10:00 PM Saturday night through 5:00 AM Sunday. The rain will quickly end Sunday morning. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely across most of the region with local amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. With the recent dry weather, no significant flooding is expected, but periods of heavy rain may lead to minor street flooding and flooding of low lying areas Saturday night through very early Sunday morning. No river flooding is expected.
WIND
Nestor currently has sustained winds of 60 mph. After making landfall in the Florida panhandle, Nestor will begin to weaken and unravel as it passes through the eastern Carolinas. While widespread damaging winds are next expected, winds will be gusty at times Saturday night. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible across much of the area late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Some of the latest forecast models have hinted at the possibility of isolated wind gusts to 60 mph along the Grand Strand very late Saturday night. These gusts would likely be associated with strong thunderstorms and could result in isolated reports of power outages and downed trees. This high wind potential is something we will continue to monitor as whats left of Nestor gets closer to the region. High Wind Advisories or High Wind Warnings may be issued for parts of the region if the risk of strong winds increases. The strongest winds would arrive between 11:00 PM Saturday night and 5:00 AM Sunday morning.
TORNADO THREAT
As Nestor passes through the Carolinas late Saturday and early Sunday, rain bands moving on shore off of the Atlantic may produce isolated, brief tornadoes. The tornado potential is very uncertain at this time, but is always a risk with any tropical system. The time frame for any tornado risk would likely arrive from near sunset Saturday through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Any storm or cell that blows onshore would try to rotate on the east side of that low pressure system.
