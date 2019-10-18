FIRST ALERT: Cool and quiet Friday before weekend rain chances increase from Nestor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool start as you are stepping out the door this morning. Temperatures are even cooler in many locations to start the morning compared to 24 hours ago.
As we go throughout the afternoon hours today, not much changes. It’s a quiet day with partly cloudy skies today. Highs will reach the upper 60s along the beaches and the lower 70s for the inland areas. That north wind will keep us cool for today before changes arrive for the weekend forecast.
The weekend still looks to feature dry conditions. Our eyes are watching the Gulf of Mexico this morning as soon-to-be-Nestor is forming and working toward the Carolinas by Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning. The best chances of rain look to be Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. For a complete breakdown on Nestor, visit our detailed forecast here.
