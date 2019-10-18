Carolina True Crime: Despite convictions, Heather Elvis still not found

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Despite both Sidney and Tammy Moorer receiving 30 years in prison for kidnapping Heather Elvis in 2013, her family still doesn’t have closure.
The convictions came roughly 11 months apart, but Heather hasn’t been found.
In this week’s edition of Carolina True Crime, WMBF News staff look back on the trials of Sidney Moorer, whose initial kidnapping trial ended in a hung jury in 2016.
You can find Carolina True Crime on your favorite podcast streaming app.
