Camilla PD issues alert for missing girl

CAMILA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department (CPD) sent out a bulletin Friday afternoon, regarding a teenaged girl who went missing almost a week ago.
CPD said that Navonah Bentley was last seen at the Walmart in Camilla on Sunday, October 13, at about 5:00 p.m.
She was wearing black yoga pants, and a black top with spaghetti straps, pink sneakers, with a multi-colored purse and a multi-colored duffel bag.
Police are concerned about Navonah’s safety. She is 14, 5′ 5″ tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.
If you have any information on Navonah Bentley, please call Investigator Sheila Adkins of CPD at 229-339-2201 or 229-328-6587
