Weekend Events: Watching tropical moisture for weekend rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend forecast is a tricky one for our SC Weekend events. The chances of tropical development are increasing and will bring moisture to the Carolinas, increasing the rain chances for part of the weekend forecast. For a complete breakdown of the tropics, you can see that here.
Let’s talk about the weekend events happening but remember that the forecast this far out is likely to change.
The St. John’s Greek Festival is back in town! If you are a fan of this festival, the weather looks okay for Friday! Rain chances increase for part of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.
In Florence on Friday night, the Kickin’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival is happening from 5-9 PM. The event will include the food from competitors, craft beer and live music. Once again, weather for Friday night plans looks dry.
Another event happening in the Pee Dee takes place in Lake City on Friday and Saturday. Rhythm and Q’s BBQ is this weekend and we can smell the food from here. This event is on Friday and Saturday and could be impacted by the weather for Saturday plans. Easton Corbin will headline the festival on Saturday. If you are planning on heading out to the event for Saturday, bring the rain gear just in case.
Lastly, here in Myrtle Beach, the mini-marathon takes place on Sunday. While the system has sped up in the overnight model data, showers still look around for the start of the race. WMBF’s Patrick Lloyd and Andrew Dockery will be running in the race.
It’s important to remember that this forecast is made on Thursday. As we get closer to the weekend, be sure to check the First Alert Weather App for all changes for your weekend plans. For all the details on all of these events, visit SCWeekend.com.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.