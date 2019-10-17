Suspect pulls knife during scuffle over stolen drill at Home Depot, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for a shoplifting suspect who allegedly pulled a knife at a Myrtle Beach Home Depot Wednesday morning.
At around 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the Home Depot on 951 Oak Forest Lane for a shoplifting call, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
A witness said he saw the suspect take a Ryobi drill out of the box, put it in his pants and exit the store, the report states.
The witness followed the suspect outside the store and the two began “tussling” over the stolen item, according to police. During the scuffle, the suspect reportedly told the witness he would cut him and pulled a knife from his pocket. The suspect then got into the passenger side of a teal Chevrolet Malibu and the vehicle fled the scene, the report states.
According to the report, the witness told police he recognized the driver of the Malibu because of “prior dealings” with her at other stores. The vehicle was last seen headed southbound on Seaboard Street toward Coastal Grand Mall.
The stolen drill was recovered at the scene. Police describe the suspect as a white male, about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 130 to 160 pounds.
If you have any information on the suspect, call Myrtle Beach police.
