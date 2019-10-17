400,000+ South Carolinians expected to take part in Thursday’s Great SouthEast ShakeOut

EMD Director Kim Stenson says, “An earthquake, unlike a hurricane – is you never know when it’s going to happen, and so, normally for a hurricane, we usually see that coming across the Atlantic and we’ve got time to prepare for it. For an earthquake, it’s going to be a no notice event. So, it’s something that you need to practice for. It’s not somebody can get in there before the event and tell you, ‘well you need to do these things.’ You have to be ready to do these things and prepare yourself for the potential of an earthquake.”