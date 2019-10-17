‘Senseless tragedy’: Dillon County man pleads guilty in woman’s shooting death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to shooting and killing a woman.
Circuit Judge Paul Burch sentenced Jamel Dow to 42 years in prison for Ashley Blackmon’s murder.
The shooting happened back in November 2018 on Queen Court in Hamer.
“This was a senseless tragedy that didn’t have to happen,” said 4th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel. “I commend the Blackmon family for their dignity and class throughout this awful experience, and while nothing will make them whole again, I pray that this result gives them some sense of justice.”
