SC trooper fired for lying about pursuit that ended in deadly crash, Highway Patrol confirms

PELZER, S.C. (WYFF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday that a trooper was fired for lying about a chase that ended in a deadly crash.
Former trooper Austyn Vaughn was terminated Sept. 25, Trooper Joe Hovis said.
The crash happened back on July 8 on Interstate 85, when a car went off the street while trying to exit onto Augusta Road.
The former trooper’s file from the state's Criminal Justice Academy includes a termination letter, stating Vaughn did not admit that he was engaged in a pursuit of a speeding car until after his supervisor reviewed his dashcam video.
The driver of the car Vaughn was driving after, Kent Washington, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, as well as felony DUI resulting in death.
His passenger, Michael Mansell, 30 of Greenville, died at the scene.
Mansell's family released this statement regarding the firing of former trooper Vaughn, saying: “We appreciate the fact that this trooper was held accountable, but we would much rather have our loved one back; Michael was a great person, and a cherished member of our family who will be truly missed."
South Carolina Highway Patrol respectfully declined to speak with WYFF4 on camera regarding Vaughn’s termination.
