Police release photos of suspect wanted in Conway convenience store armed robbery

Conway police are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect. (Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | October 17, 2019 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 11:59 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

At around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an armed robbery call at 3410 Highway 501, according to a news release. A Google search shows that location is a Scotchman convenience store.

The suspect, who police said appears to be 25 to 35 years old, was wearing a black hoodie, red shoes and red pants. He is described as having a scruffy looking beard, but his hair length was not determined, the release states.

Police said the suspect left the store on foot.

If you have any information, call Conway police at 843-488-7651.

