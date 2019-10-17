Police: NMB golf shop employee assaulted with brass knuckles during armed robbery; two charged

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a North Myrtle Beach golf store.
On Oct. 3, the suspects forced their way into The Old Golf Shop, located at 3602 Highway 17 South, through a rear door, according to a news release from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.
The suspects allegedly used brass knuckles to assault the victim who was preparing to open the business.
According to the release, the male suspect demanded money and the victim handed over a bank bag with about $500 to $600 inside.
Police identified the suspects as Glenda Ruth Fuson, 38, of Atlantic Beach, and Travis Tamond Little, 36, of Longs.
Fuson was arrested by Horry County police on Oct. 7, while Little was apprehended by U.S. Marshals on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Fuson and Little are both charged with armed robbery and remain behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.
