Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 sold in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 has been sold in Myrtle Beach.
According to a news release from the S.C. Education Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a Scotchman convenience store, located at 1272 Dick Pond Road.
The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday: 16, 24, 30, 32, and 38 Power-Up: 2
If the lucky winner “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the ticket would have been worth $200,000.
The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942, the release states.
The lucky winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For more information on claiming prizes, click here.
