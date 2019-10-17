Number of overdose deaths in Horry County not slowing down despite more Narcan use

In 2018, Edge says there were around 130 overdose deaths related to opiates and other drugs. So far this year, there’s been 66 confirmed overdose deaths which is on track to match last year’s total, if not slightly more. Edge says Horry County’s population is growing at a rapid rate, and with it the number of drug users. He believes prescription drug calls are down, but it’s the street drugs like heroin, fentanyl and cocaine that are connected to these overdoses. Edge noted the drugs they’re seeing the most are fentanyl and heroin, and many times those drugs are mixed together.