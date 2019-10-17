Myrtle Beach police identify officers involved in deadly shooting

A police report is shedding light on the circumstances that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Myrtle Beach. (Source: wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff | October 17, 2019 at 8:28 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 8:31 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have released the names of the officers involved in a deadly shooting last weekend.

According to a news release from MBPD, the officers involved are identified as Cpl. Daniel Preciado and Patrolman Thad Morgan.

Preciado has 15 years of law enforcement experience, while Morgan has 5 years of experience.

Per standard protocol, both officers have been assigned to administrative duties during the investigation.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 12. According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Matthew Graham of Loris died as a result of the shooting.

If you have any information, photos or video, please contact the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at (803) 737-9000 or Myrtle Beach police at (843) 918-1382.

