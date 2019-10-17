Mural design for Third Avenue in Conway revealed

Mural design for Third Avenue in Conway revealed
The design for a new mural in downtown Conway was approved this week by the community appearance board. (Source: City of Conway)
By WMBF News Staff | October 17, 2019 at 1:59 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 1:59 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Third Avenue portion of Papa’s General Store in Conway will soon look a lot different.

This week, the city’s community appearance board approved the idea for another mural, according to spokesperson Taylor Newell.

It will be for the Third Avenue side of the general store in downtown Conway.

The design was by artist Tommy Simpson, who recently finished up work in Kingston Park. According to WMBF News partner My Horry News, painting will hopefully begin next week.

