Members of NASCAR team injured in crash in McDowell County, troopers say
October 16, 2019 at 9:18 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 9:18 PM

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - Members of a NASCAR team were injured in a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday night, Murico Stephens with the North Carolina Highway Patrol told WYFF News.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on I-40, Stephens said.

According to Stephens, NASCAR team No. 10 was traveling along I-40 near mile marker 93 when it veered off the right side of the road, through the guardrail and down an embankment.

The tractor-trailer overturned before coming to a stop in the woods, Stephens said.

According to Stephens, the driver and passenger were taken to Mission Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation, Stephens said.

