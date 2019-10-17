Members of NASCAR team injured in crash in McDowell County, troopers say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - Members of a NASCAR team were injured in a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday night, Murico Stephens with the North Carolina Highway Patrol told WYFF News.
The accident happened around 5 p.m. on I-40, Stephens said.
According to Stephens, NASCAR team No. 10 was traveling along I-40 near mile marker 93 when it veered off the right side of the road, through the guardrail and down an embankment.
The tractor-trailer overturned before coming to a stop in the woods, Stephens said.
According to Stephens, the driver and passenger were taken to Mission Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision is still under investigation, Stephens said.
