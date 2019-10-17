McCall Farms creates 200 jobs with latest expansion

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - McCall Farms has announced a $50 million expansion to its current operations in Florence County.
The move is expected to create 200 jobs. It’s the latest, and perhaps, the biggest expansion for the leading fresh canned foods producer.
“We are proud to call South Carolina home, as our state provides an excellent business environment and our community has a dedicated workforce,” co-owner Woody Swink said in the press release.
“It’s just a jewel to have companies like that in our area,” Florence County Council Chairman Waymon Mumford said.
Council members gave the final approval for the expansion during their monthly meeting on Thursday morning.
"It helps everybody because those additional jobs will be added for folks that probably did not have any employment,” Mumford said. "It would help the community with a tax base and they’re able to do more for their families.”
The new facility will allow the company to increase its productivity.
For more than a decade, the business has invested tens of millions of dollars in expansions creating more than 1,000 jobs.
“It’s a progressive move and it’ll mean a lot of jobs, much-needed jobs, to the citizens of Florence County,” Timmonsville councilman Curtis Harrison said.
The new facility is expected to be up and running by the second quarter of 2020.
Those interested in joining the McCall Farms team can call the company between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Click here for more information.
