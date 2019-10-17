Gaston Police looking for man accused of holding woman in home, assaulting her for three days

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are searching for a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and domestic assault.
Officials say the investigation began when a woman said she had been held against her will and assaulted for three days at a home on Judy Court. The victim had extensive injuries and had to be hospitalized.
When officers went to the home to look for the suspect - 47-year-old Joel Evan Stroupe - they found “several items of evidence,” but not Stroupe.
Stroupe is now wanted on several felony charges.
Anyone who sees Stroupe or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
