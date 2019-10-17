First emergency department in Carolina Forest to open next week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the only emergency department in the Carolina Forest area.
The McLeod Health’s Emergency Department will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Horry County Fire Rescue officials said the location of the new facility gives them a new option for transporting patients. It will also allow first responders to take calls even quicker than before.
“We are all very excited," Ross Taylor, the chief medical officer of McLeod Health, said. "This brings the highest level of expertise that McLeod Health represents right here to Carolina Forest. And we’re very proud of that.”
The new emergency department has 15 exam rooms, a large trauma room and state-of-the-art-equipment. One of the rooms is for radiology, including CT and lab services.
The area is open floor to create a comfortable environment for patients and their families.
There’s also a station for EMS available.
But the Director of Emergency Services at Carolina Forest, Mary Canady, said this new facility won’t be a trauma destination like Seacoast or Loris.
“So EMS will probably transport those patients to Seacoast or Loris or a more appropriate facility," Canady said. "Seacoast is trauma designated, we won’t be trauma designated. We will be going for stroke certification and chest pain accreditation but not trauma destination right now because we don’t have an OR and some of the other requirements.”
The emergency department is also looking to fill some jobs.
“We are still hiring," Canady said. "We do still have positions posted and as we open and find out what our volumes will be we may add many more positions.”
