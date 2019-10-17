FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Nestor to bring rain, small tornado threat this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become Tropical Storm Nestor late this evening or tonight. The developing storm will then move through the eastern Carolinas this weekend.
As of Thursday afternoon, the developing tropical storm was centered near latitude 22.9 North, longitude 95.2 West. The system is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf Coast Friday and Friday night and then move over portions of the southeastern United States and Carolinas on Saturday and Sunday. Recent satellite wind data indicates that maximum sustained winds are now near 40 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later tonight or on Friday, with slow strengthening then expected through Friday night.
Tropical storm force winds are likely by Friday afternoon along portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast, where tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect. Regardless of the exact track and intensity of the system, these winds will cover a large area, especially east of the center. Isolated flash flooding is possible along the central and eastern Gulf Coast, mainly Friday and Friday night.
RAINFALL IMPACTS
Light rain will gradually overspread the region on Saturday afternoon. The rain will gradually become steadier and heavier at times by Saturday evening and Saturday night. The heaviest rain will move through the region after sunset Saturday through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. The rain will quickly end Sunday morning. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely across most of the region with local amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. With the recent dry weather, no significant flooding is expected, but periods of heavy rain may lead to minor street flooding and flooding of low lying areas Saturday night through Sunday morning. No river flooding is expected.
WIND
No damaging winds are expected anywhere across the region. The developing storm is not forecast to become very strong and will weaken quickly after landfall on the northern Florida coast. Breezy conditions are likely to develop late Saturday evening and Saturday night when wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible. A few gusts to near 40 mph will be possible right on the beaches. The onshore winds will cause very dangerous boating conditions and some minor beach erosion may develop.
TORNADO THREAT
As the weakening system passes through the Carolinas late Saturday and early Sunday, rain bands moving on shore off of the Atlantic may produce isolated, brief tornadoes. The tornado potential is very uncertain at this time, but is always a risk with any tropical system. The time frame for any tornado risk would likely arrive from near sunset Saturday through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.
