FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Nestor to bring rain, small tornado threat this weekend

As of Thursday afternoon, the developing tropical storm was centered near latitude 22.9 North, longitude 95.2 West. The system is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf Coast Friday and Friday night and then move over portions of the southeastern United States and Carolinas on Saturday and Sunday. Recent satellite wind data indicates that maximum sustained winds are now near 40 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later tonight or on Friday, with slow strengthening then expected through Friday night.