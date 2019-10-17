FIRST ALERT: Cool and crisp day, weekend forecast features big changes

Tropical moisture may stream into the region by Saturday and Sunday with the potential of heavy rain. All of this is possible due to an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico now having a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next few days. Even if that system does not form, tropical moisture will still stream into the region by the middle of the week. Early morning models have actually sped the timing of the rainfall up to Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning. Rainfall will be potentially heavy at times through the afternoon. That means several inches of rain cannot be ruled out.