FIRST ALERT: Cool and crisp day, weekend forecast features big changes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cool and crisp start to the day and those two words could be used to describe the next two days for Florence and Myrtle Beach. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s to lower 50s with mostly clear skies and a steady northwest wind that is making it feel like fall as you step out the door.
Not much will change for this afternoon. It will be breezy, sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s today. That same trend will continue for Friday as we end the work week on a positive note.
WEEKEND CHANGES
We gave you the first alert to the changing weekend forecast on Wednesday and this is a forecast that we are going to have to tune as we get closer to both Saturday and Sunday.
Tropical moisture may stream into the region by Saturday and Sunday with the potential of heavy rain. All of this is possible due to an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico now having a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next few days. Even if that system does not form, tropical moisture will still stream into the region by the middle of the week. Early morning models have actually sped the timing of the rainfall up to Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning. Rainfall will be potentially heavy at times through the afternoon. That means several inches of rain cannot be ruled out.
While the moisture will increase our rain chances, no strong winds or storm surge is expected, even if this system does develop into a tropical storm.
As mentioned above, the models have sped up this system to bring rainfall on Saturday and linger into the morning hours on Sunday. It’s looking a little bit more likely that rainfall will be heavy at times, especially on Saturday night.
The forecast right now calls for highs in the low-mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday but any changes in the track or strength of this system will change those temperatures for the weekend.
This forecast is not set in stone by any means. If you have weekend plans, stay updated with us as we go throughout the rest of the week. We will be sure to let you know of all of the changes.
