FIRST ALERT: Advisory issued for potential tropical cyclone includes Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first advisory has been issued for potential tropical cyclone sixteen. This would be Nestor is a tropical storm formed.
The disturbance was centered near latitude 22.4 North, longitude 95.7 West. The system is moving toward the north near 8 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected this afternoon or tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf coast Friday and Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later today or tonight, with slow strengthening then expected through Friday night. The chance of formation is now at 90% for the next two and five days.
As far as for us, the main threats will be heavy rainfall and the chance of tropical storm force winds at times late Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning. Here’s a look at where the system would be on Saturday night, notice the heavy rain right along the beaches as we head into the evening and overnight hours.
This storm would continue to provide heavy rain throughout the morning hours on Sunday before clearing out for Sunday afternoon. As far as the wind threat, the worst of the wind would still be on Saturday, as the storm is to our southeast. Once again, this is all dependent on the strength but there is still a chance for tropical storm force winds (greater than 39 mph). We will be able to fine tune the wind forecast as we gain more confidence in that track of this low-pressure system.
Heavy rainfall is expected with this system. Thankfully, this is a fast-moving system that looks to bring a quick 1-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts in some of those heavier bands.
As we get closer to the weekend, be sure to stay updated with us on the First Alert Weather App and on WMBFNews.com. Our First Alert Weather Team will continue to provide updates throughout the next several days. Any changes will be sent straight to your phone as we receive them.
