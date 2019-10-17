FIRST ALERT: Advisory issued for potential tropical cyclone includes Carolinas

This storm would continue to provide heavy rain throughout the morning hours on Sunday before clearing out for Sunday afternoon. As far as the wind threat, the worst of the wind would still be on Saturday, as the storm is to our southeast. Once again, this is all dependent on the strength but there is still a chance for tropical storm force winds (greater than 39 mph). We will be able to fine tune the wind forecast as we gain more confidence in that track of this low-pressure system.