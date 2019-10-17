EPA giving national award to Myrtle Beach Air Force Base redevelopment team

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The team that transformed the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base into The Market Common district has received a national award from the Environmental Protection Agency.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the National Site Reuse Award recognizes the hard work of federal, state and local developers for restoring federal sites for beneficial reuses.
Officials with the EPA said the project has provided more than $2.9 billion in annual economic activity to The Market Common area while employing more than 25,000 people.
The 3,936-acre former Air Force base is now home to The Market Common and surrounding neighborhoods, with thousands of new homes, a dozen parks, walking trails and sporting facilities.
